City Councillor calling for CAB money to be ringfenced into setting up youth hubs and programmes
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
A city councillor is calling for Criminal Assets Bureau money to be ringfenced into setting up youth hubs and programmes.
At a meeting of the Joint Policing Committee this week, Fianna Fáil Councillor Alan Cheevers made the suggestion following a report from Detective Superintendent Shame Cummins.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The report showed that significant seizures are being made regularly in Galway.
Councillor Alan Cheevers says that money taken from crime should be ringfenced and invested into youth hubs and youth projects that could make a real difference in communities.
The post City Councillor calling for CAB money to be ringfenced into setting up youth hubs and programmes appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Accidents caused by uninsured drivers in Galway rise by a quarter
The number of accidents caused by uninsured drivers in Galway has risen by a quarter. The Motor I...
Three quarters of a million euro for Dunmore, Maree and Gort for regeneration projects
Three quarters of a million euro has been announced for three Galway projects under the Town and ...
Initiative to break period stigma to be launched in city this morning
A ‘groundbreaking’ initiative aimed at ending the stigma around periods is being laun...
Young man who died in road collision in Derrybrien is from East Clare
The young man who died in a road collision in Derrybrien is from East Clare The incident on the R...
Man in 20s dies in quad bike collision in Derrybrien
A man in his 20s has died following a quad bike collision in Derrybrien. Gardaí attended the scen...
Galway has fewer taxis since Covid pandemic
Taxi numbers in Galway have declined by over four and a half per cent – one of 23 counties across...
Green care keeps Galway company well in the black
One of Galway’s most successful family manufacturing businesses has seen revenue double since 201...
Eight Galway students receive All-Ireland Scholarships in Limerick
Eight Galway students have been awarded an All-Ireland Scholarship which will cover the full dura...
Galway United Women remain unbeaten – The Manager’s Reaction
Galway United Women remain unbeaten and top of the Women’s National League following a 0-0 ...