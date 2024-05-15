Status yellow thunderstorm warning issued for Galway SS/NN

A status yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued for Galway and four other counties along the West coast

It will run from 3 o’clock this afternoon and will remain in place until 9 tonight.





It’s also in place for Kerry, Clare, Mayo and Donegal.

Met Éireann is warning of the chance of flooding and difficult travelling conditions.

