Status yellow thunderstorm warning issued for Galway SS/NN

Published:

A status yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued for Galway and four other counties along the West coast

It will run from 3 o’clock this afternoon and will remain in place until 9 tonight.


It’s also in place for Kerry, Clare, Mayo and Donegal.

Met Éireann is warning of the chance of flooding and difficult travelling conditions.

The post Status yellow thunderstorm warning issued for Galway SS/NN appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

