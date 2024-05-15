County Council to look at installing recycling banks in Claregalway
Galway County Council is to look at the possibility at installing recycling banks in Claregalway.
At a meeting at County Hall this week, the matter was raised byAthenry/Oranmore Councillor David Collins.
He said there’s huge demand and it’s not fair that local residents currently have to travel to Lackagh or Oranmore.
Councillor Collins was happy that the local authority will look at the idea and see if land can be secured.
