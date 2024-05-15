Athenry teen scoops two national awards at Student Enterprise Finals
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Cormac Monaghan from Presentation College Athenry has taken first prize in the Intermediate category at this year’s Student Enterprise Programme National Finals in Mullingar.
Supported by the Local Enterprise Office Galway, Cormac also won the Sustainability Award
It’s the first time a Galway student has won a national award at this prestigious event
Cormac’s enterprise, Esker Timber Creations, manufactures unique wooden products from repurposed pallet wood.
81 student businesses contested three main categories for the Final in what is Ireland’s largest entrepreneurship programme for second level students.
28,000 students from almost 500 secondary schools across the country take part.
Cormac Monaghan was interviewed here on FYI Galway ahead of the final, so if you want to hear more about his business go to our website galwaybayfm.ie
