Multi-million euro Athenry and Tuam projects proceed to detailed design stage

Detailed designs are now being prepared for two multi-million euro renewal projects in Athenry and Tuam.

On Monday, six million euro was announced for a state of the art community and enterprise hub in Athenry through the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund.


While another 3.5 million euro will go toward transforming the historic Tuam Town Hall into a community, enterprise and arts facility.

Galway County Council has confirmed that the preparation of detailed designs for both projects has begun – both secured Part 8 planning approval last year.

Once the designs are completed, the developments will be ready to proceed to tender stage.

Photos of both sites and artist’s impressions of the developments are below:

Athenry:

Tuam:

**No repro fee** Tuam Town Hall. Photo Galway County Council.

 

