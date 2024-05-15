New City Council Chief Executive cites Ring Road delivery as top priority for his 10-year term
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway City Council’s new Chief Executive says the delivery of the Ring Road is his top priority for his upcoming term.
Leonard Cleary officially took over from Brendan McGrath on Monday, and he will serve in the position for ten years.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
He says he aims to redouble efforts to reduce traffic congestion, while also focusing on having more sustainable travel options across the city.
Speaking to John Morley on Galway Talks, Leonard outlines his hopes in relation to city travel.
The post New City Council Chief Executive cites Ring Road delivery as top priority for his 10-year term appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Status yellow thunderstorm warning issued for Galway SS/NN
A status yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued for Galway and four other counties along the...
Multi-million euro Athenry and Tuam projects proceed to detailed design stage
Detailed designs are now being prepared for two multi-million euro renewal projects in Athenry an...
City Council gives green light for floodlights at Westside Running Track
Galway City Council has given the green light for 20 floodlights to be built at Westside Running ...
Three quarters of Galway students say social media makes them worry about body image
72 percent of secondary school students in Galway say that social media has made them worry about...
Kindness is key in promoting positive mental health
Scoil Naomh Sheosaimh, Buaile Beag, held their second Mental Health Awareness and Wellbeing Day r...
Dedicated fund needed to tackle ‘dire’ footpaths
The system of funding footpaths repairs throughout the city is inefficient and a dedicated fund m...
‘One-stop shop’ a must for city and county sports clubs
Galway’s local authorities must join forces to appoint a Sports Coordination and Relationship Man...
Approval for habitat restoration works along Nanny River in Tuam
Planning permission has been granted for habitat restoration works along the Nanny River in Tuam....
2024 Galway International Arts Festival officially launched in city
A huge buzz filled the Dean Hotel in the city today for the official launch of the 2024 Galway In...