Councillors lodge opposition to wind farm development near Belclare with An Bord Pleanala
Tuam area councillors have officially voiced their opposition to a significant wind farm development near Belclare.
An Bord Pleanala is currently assessing an application for 8 turbines at Laurclavagh and adjacent townlands.
The council are obliged to make a submission, and councillors had the option to attach recommendations to the official submission.
At the suggestion of Cathaoirleach Donagh Killilea, they agreed to make a joint submission, which will now be sent to An Bord Pleanala.
Councillor Killilea told our reporter Kevin O’Dwyer it’s just not the right location.
