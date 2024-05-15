People Before Profit city candidates demand city council be more “proactive” in tackling housing crisis
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
The three People Before Profit candidates standing in the city in the upcoming elections are demanding Galway City Council be more “proactive” in tackling the housing crisis.
The candidates are Maisie McMaster in City West, Adrian Curran in City Central, and Denman Rooke in City East.
They want more action on social housing units lying idle, including a development in Westside they say is mostly empty despite being completed several years ago.
They’re also calling for greater enforcement of regulations, including unregistered Airbnb lets, and claim that many existing city councillors are landlords who benefit from the ongoing crisis.
