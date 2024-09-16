City Council urged to reform water quality testing during ‘archaic’ bathing season

The current system of water quality testing in Galway city must not be limited to the ‘archaic’ bathing season.

That’s according to Fianna Fáil Councilor John Connolly, who is making the call in the interest of public health.





Currently, water quality testing only occurs around the bathing season, which starts in June and runs until mid-September.

However, City West Councillor Connolly says testing needs to occur regularly throughout the year, to assure swimmers that the water is safe.

