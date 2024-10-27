  • Services

Charity's mental health support
A new charity that provides affordable counselling and psychotherapy services has opened its doors in Galway City.

MyMind has opened a centre at Urban Wellbeing on the Tuam Road where it will provide professional, affordable and accessible mental health services – and all without waiting lists or need for a GP referral.

The charity provides face-to-face and online therapy and counselling for individuals aged 18 and over, at a low cost of €30 to €60 depending on work status.

MyMind hosted an event in the city last week where Maria Walsh, Fine Gael MEP for Midlands-North West, officially launched its Galway service and speaking at the event, she praised MyMind for its provision of “grassroots” supports.

“People can come in – I think it’s €30 to €60 in terms of offering – they will not need to have a referral. People with nowhere to go.

“Even the way you’ve designed it with free car parking is phenomenal, because it alleviates the restrictions on people going and getting the help when they need it the most,” said Ms Walsh.

MyMind’s stated ethos that everyone who needs mental health supports should have access to them.

“Our services are affordable, with fees linked to employment status, allowing the unemployed, full-time students and seniors access to our services at reduced rates.

“Revenue generated from our standard fee clients, in addition to grant funding, allows us to offer reduced fee and also free services to those most in need.”

Among those who have received support from the charity, which has nine locations nationwide, have been families affected by defective concrete blocks and Ukrainians who fled here following the Russian invasion of their homeland.

Speaking at the launch last Thursday, MyMind CEO, Krystian Fikert, said they had already provided supports to a significant number of clients since they opened in Galway just a few weeks ago.

“81 clients have used the service, of which 50% are low-cost.

“There is definitely demand for low-cost appointments and we see this across the board,” he said.

Pictured:  Louise Jennings, Ruth O Malley, Jamie Earl, David Martin and Elaine Joyce at the launch of MyMind Galway in the Hyde Hotel.

