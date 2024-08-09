Champs St Thomas’ start quest for historic senior hurling seven-in-a-row

ELEVEN weeks after Galway’s All-Ireland ambitions ended in disappointing fashion following defeat to Dublin at Pearse Stadium, the county begins the process of moving on with the start of the 2024 senior club hurling championship.

After matching Turloughmore’s achievements from the 1960s last year, St. Thomas’ target doing something unprecedented as they attempt to win a seventh consecutive Tom Callanan Cup.

The Kilchreest/Peterswell club will be favourites and put in a strong league showing without their county contingent. But the road through one of the country’s most competitive competitions is never easy and there are plenty of contenders waiting to strike.

Last year’s runners-up Turloughmore, semi-finalists Loughrea and Sarsfields along with 2024 league winners Clarinbridge will all have designs on championship silverware. Cappataggle and Oranmore/Maree are others capable of an extended run.

St. Thomas’ are in Group 3 and begin against the last team to defeat them domestically in knock-out competition. Killimordaly have fallen to the red and blue twice since but their 2017 preliminary quarter-final is still remembered for St. Thomas’ last failed county title assault.

Gort and Tommy Larkins also occupy the group that like the others will see the top team after three rounds advance to the quarter-finals. econd and third contest the preliminary quarter-finals with the bottom sides fighting to avoid the drop to Senior B.

Last year’s promoted side Mullagh meet Turloughmore in their opening fixture of Group 1. They are joined by Cappataggle and Kilconieron when all four go to post on Saturday evening.

Group 4 is considered the ‘Group of Death.’ Sarsfields and Ardrahan clashed on live television and the latter reached the knockout stages in 2023. Oranmore/Maree and Castlegar were also both quarter-finalists last year.

Loughrea and Clarinbridge headline Group 2. ‘The Town’ start against Craughwell, while ‘The Bridge’ aim to continue their impressive season when they meet Moycullen.

FRIDAY

GROUP 2

Loughrea vs Craughwell (Kenny Park, 7.15pm)

Tommy Kelly’s Loughrea were stopped by Turloughmore in last year’s semi-final and didn’t prioritise the league as much as previous campaigns finishing fifth.

Oisin Coyle and Conor Jennings are not involved but they welcome Jason Griffin and Bobby Feeney into the squad. However, injuries leave them sweating over Jamie Ryan (thumb), Martin McManus (knee) and Dylan Shaughnessy. Galway under-20 Cullen Killeen and former stalwart Johnny Coen form a strong defensive spine.

Ian Daniels replaces Andy Coen in Craughwell as they seek an improvement on last year’s group exit. But 2024 has already delivered All-Ireland sevens success and they have two strong half forwards in Tom Monaghan and Tiarnan Leen.

Goalkeeper Darragh Gilligan (Australia) is gone for the year while Jamie Ryan, John Greaney and Mark Horan are major doubts for Friday. Thomas Hynes has returned from a knee injury.

Only three points were between them when they last met in 2022 – Loughrea winning 1-22 to 2-16.

Verdict: Loughrea

Pictured: St Thomas’ players celebrate with the Tom Callanan Cup after completing the Gaway six-in-a-row of senior hurling titles at Pearse Stadium last year.