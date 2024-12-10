  • Services

Chair of Galway GAA refutes claim board "dragging heels" over Brownes Field in Tuam

The Chair of Galway GAA has refuted an allegation that it’s “dragging its heels” over proposed plans to acquire Browne’s Field in Tuam.

A meeting of local councillors heard claims yesterday that it’s failed to sign leases offered by Galway County Council for the land beside Tuam Stadium.

Councillor Donagh Killilea said the saga is going on for almost ten years and the valuable land cannot just continue to sit there.

Chair of Galway GAA Paul Bellew – who was reelected at the county convention last night – told Galway Talks they are absolutely not “dragging their heels”.

