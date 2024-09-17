Cathaoirleach claims Active Transport scheme not providing for rural villages
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
The Government’s Active Transport Scheme is not providing for rural communities across Galway.
That’s according to Cathaoirleach of the County Albert Dolan following a presentation at a meeting of the Athenry/Oranmore area.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The Fianna Fáil councillor is concerned a €2.5 million fund allocated to Galway won’t be spent – because too many projects are in the planning stage.
Councilor Dolan says the scheme has become less effective in recent years and it’s not serving rural communities.
The post Cathaoirleach claims Active Transport scheme not providing for rural villages appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Public warned of long wait times at UHG as pressure continues after difficult weekend
The public are being warned to expect long wait times at the Emergency Department at UHG. Pressur...
Looking for the perfect wedding venue for your dream wedding?
Are you in the midst of planning your dream wedding and looking for the perfect venue? Your searc...
Psychiatric Nurses to begin industrial action in Galway, Mayo and Roscommon today
The Psychiatric Nurses Association is to begin targeted industrial action today in Galway, Mayo a...
10 sports club in Galway eligible for new EV Charge Points
Ten sports clubs in Galway are now eligible for new EV charging points. It includes five GAA club...
Galway barbers get training in suicide awareness and prevention
The HSE has teamed-up with barbers across Galway, Mayo and Roscommon to raise awareness and help ...
Beibhinn gets red carpet welcome
Ballinasloe laid out the red carpet for local Olympian Beibhinn Parsons on her return to her home...
New 345-bed student complex to open in 2026
A new 345-bed purpose-built student accommodation complex in Galway City centre is due to be comp...
Tuam students help develop video game designed to spot signs of grooming
Students from Archbishop McHale College in Tuam have today entered the final stages of testing a ...
Five Galway schools among the first to offer new Leaving Certificate subject of Drama, Film and Theatre Studies
Five Galway schools have been selected to be among the first 57 to offer the new Leaving Cert sub...