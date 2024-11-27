  • Services

Cathaoirleach calls for County Council to adopt bigger management role for community playgrounds

Published:

Community groups are struggling to maintain playgrounds and it’s time the County Council took a bigger role in their management.

That’s according to the Cathaoirleach of the County Albert Dolan, who raised the issue at a recent meeting in County Hall.

The Athenry/Oranmore councillor put forward a motion requesting a costed proposal by the Council to take charge of these struggling community amenities.

This was well received by his fellow councillors and the Galway East General Election candidate says it would relieve communities of a huge burden.

