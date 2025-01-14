Canney and Grealish in frame for Super Junior Ministeries as deal reached with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A deal has been reached between Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the regional independents.

The Regional group is set to get two super junior ministeries with Galway’s Seán Canney and Noel Grealish in the frame

It appears the Healy-Rae brothers won’t be offered minister positions.

The Cabinet breakdown will see Fianna Fáil hold eight senior ministeries to Fine Gael’s seven.

It is expected that Micheál Martin will hold the office of Taoiseach until some point in 2027 and possibly for a longer duration than the Fine Gael leader.

Under the framework, the Regional Independent group will get two super junior ministers – meaning Noel Grealish and Sean Canney will likely sit at the Cabinet table.

Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran and Marian Harkin are expected to be appointed junior ministers under the deal.

Plans for standalone government departments for infrastructure and domestic affairs appear to have been ditched.

Micheál Martin will become Taoiseach next Wednesday and rotate the position with Simon Harris, who’s likely to take on the foreign affairs role as tánaiste.

While Paschal Donohoe will become the finance minister again with Jack Chambers taking over a beefed up Department of Public Expenditure, with a renewed focus on infrastructure.

Talks are continuing with the Healy Rae brothers this evening to see whether they will be a part of the new coalition.