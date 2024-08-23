Call to move 15-year-old shelter that’s never seen bus!
Published:
From this week's Galway City Tribune
-
-
Author: Dara Bradley
~ 2 minutes read
A sheltered bus stop installed along a rural city road more than 15 years ago has never been serviced by a bus.
And now there are fresh calls for the ‘phantom’ bus stop at Rosshill Road to be removed, and relocated to an area where it can benefit residents of the east side.
City Councillor Shane Forde (FG) highlighted the issue this week and called on the National Transport Authority (NTA) to allow a bus route along the Coast Road.
“The bus shelter along Rosshill Road has not had a bus serve it in over 15 years.
“This is due to a low bridge that has been in place for over 100 years and is too low for double decker buses to pass,” said Cllr Forde.
He called on the NTA to remove the bus stop, and relocate it to the Coast Road, where there was a need for a new service between Galway City and Oranmore.
“Currently there is no bus route between Oranmore and Galway City that travels to the city via the Coast Road from Oranmore. The current bus route travels to the city via the dual carriageway and passes through Galway Clinic and onto the Dublin Road bus corridor.
“Is there a reason that there is no bus route that serves the Coast Road from Oranmore into the city? This Coast Road now has eight new housing estates, a new train station and multiple detached houses along the Curragreen and Roshill areas,” he said in a letter to NTA.
Cllr Forde also highlighted the need for a bus service for residents of Castlegar village and Tuam Road connecting with the city centre.
