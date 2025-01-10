  • Services

Services

Call for clampdown on ‘reckless’ parking by ATU students in nearby estates

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Call for clampdown on ‘reckless’ parking by ATU students in nearby estates
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A city councillor is calling for a clampdown on what he describes as ‘reckless’ parking by students around ATU Galway.

Councillor Shane Forde says nearby estates, streets and other residential areas are becoming saturated with parked cars.

Raising the matter at City Hall this afternoon, he said that cars are blocking access for both residents, and emergency service vehicles.

Fine Gael Councillor Forde says told Sarah Slevin that action needs to be taken.

More like this:
no_space
Galway's public hospitals remain under significant pressure heading into the weekend

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway's public hospitals remain under significant pr...

no_space
Three arrested and drugs and guns seized as part of investigation into Ballinasloe burglary

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThree men have been arrested and drugs and guns have ...

no_space
Gort Draft Local Area Plan goes on public display

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Draft Gort Local Area Plan 2025-2031is now on pub...

no_space
Local auctioneer predicts price of 3-bed semi in Galway will increase by 10 percent this year

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe average price of a second hand, three-bed semi de...

no_space
An Bord Pleanala clears way for new school for The Bish in Dangan

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAn Bord Pleanala has cleared the way for a new school...

no_space
14 Galway arts organisations to receive €4.1m

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM4.1 million euro in funding is being shared among 14 ...

no_space
Galway motorists and pedestrians urged not to be complacent despite lifting of Orange warning

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway motorists and pedestrians are being urged not ...

no_space
Quartet all set for latest Poetry Lobby

Four fine poets are on the bill for the upcoming Poetry Lobby reading in the Menlo Park Hotel. ...

no_space
City parking pandemonium as meters are out of action

The city’s public parking regime was plunged into chaos this week after a dispute between City Ha...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up