Call for clampdown on ‘reckless’ parking by ATU students in nearby estates

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A city councillor is calling for a clampdown on what he describes as ‘reckless’ parking by students around ATU Galway.

Councillor Shane Forde says nearby estates, streets and other residential areas are becoming saturated with parked cars.

Raising the matter at City Hall this afternoon, he said that cars are blocking access for both residents, and emergency service vehicles.

Fine Gael Councillor Forde says told Sarah Slevin that action needs to be taken.