Call for city council to redevelop old Hunters Caravan Park on west of city into ‘super park’
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway City Council is being urged to redevelop the old Hunters Caravan Park site on the west side of the city into an ambitious new eco-park.
Councillor Alan Curran says the site was purchased over 20 years ago – and has only been used as a depot yard since.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
He argues it’s one of the best situated pieces of land in Galway – surrounded by Cappagh Park, Barna Woods, Rusheen Woods and Silverstrand Beach.
Councillor Curran told David Nevin there is enormous potential to link them all together into one ‘superpark’.
The post Call for city council to redevelop old Hunters Caravan Park on west of city into ‘super park’ appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Aran Islands writer crowned champion in All Ireland Scholarships Creative Writing Competition
An Aran Islands native has been crowned the overall winner of the 2024 Roger Downer Creative Writ...
Portiuncula Hospital restricts visitors due to Norovirus outbreak
Portiuncula University Hospital is restricting visitors in parts of the hospital due to a Norovir...
Peace activist Margaretta D’Arcy to stand in city elections at the age of 89
Well known peace activist Margaretta D’Arcy has announced she will stand in the upcoming lo...
Taoiseach admits excuse of no demand for closed Clifden hospital “does not fly”
The Taoiseach has admitted that the excuse of there being no demand for Clifden Hospital “d...
Record €1.6m granted in sports funding for Galway
A record €1.6m has been allocated to sport cubs, groups and facilities across Galway city and cou...
Permission sought for significant commercial and residential development in Oughterard
Planning permission is being sought for a significant mixed-use commercial and residential develo...
Portumna has Galway’s cheapest average monthly rent
CSO figures have revealed that Portumna is the area in Galway with the cheapest average monthly r...
Hundreds of experts descend on Galway for major tech festival
More than 300 international and local tech experts will be in Galway for the next week to attend ...
Gleeson the hero as ‘keeper hits sensational final winner
Galway 0-16 Mayo 0-15 Pádraic Ó Ciardha at Pearse Stadium IN the five years of Pádraic J...