Call for city council to redevelop old Hunters Caravan Park on west of city into ‘super park’

Galway City Council is being urged to redevelop the old Hunters Caravan Park site on the west side of the city into an ambitious new eco-park.

Councillor Alan Curran says the site was purchased over 20 years ago – and has only been used as a depot yard since.





He argues it’s one of the best situated pieces of land in Galway – surrounded by Cappagh Park, Barna Woods, Rusheen Woods and Silverstrand Beach.

Councillor Curran told David Nevin there is enormous potential to link them all together into one ‘superpark’.

