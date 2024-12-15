Café emphasises the importance of Gaeltacht business supports in new campaign

The award-winning POTA Café in Connemara is featuring in a campaign launched this week by Údarás na Gaeltachta.

The campaign ‘An Chéad Chéim Eile’ (The Next Step), showcases how the organisation is building upon decades of development work to chart an innovative future for Ireland’s Gaeltacht regions.

Through seven compelling stories one from each of the Gaeltachts in Ireland, the campaign illustrates how traditional heritage and modern enterprise are creating sustainable, vibrant Irish-speaking communities.

POTA Café, in the heart of Connemara is run by award-winning chef Diarmuid Ó Mathúna.

His passion for both food and the Irish language led to an unexpected journey. Trading the conventional culinary scene for a Gaeltacht setting, he established a café that has become more than just a dining destination – it’s a celebration of local culture where traditional language and contemporary cuisine create an unforgettable experience. Údarás na Gaeltachta’s support of the local food business which allow him to source products locally and transform this culinary vision into a thriving enterprise.

“This campaign represents Údarás na Gaeltachta’s commitment to building upon its foundational work, taking the next steps together with communities, entrepreneurs, and innovators to ensure the Gaeltacht regions continue to thrive as centres of both cultural preservation and economic innovation,” said Tomás Ó Síocháin, CEO of Údarás na Gaeltachta.

“These stories reflect not just individual successes, but the organisation’s broader vision of supporting initiatives that secure a vibrant future for Ireland’s Gaeltacht communities while honouring their rich heritage”.

