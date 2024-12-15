Café emphasises the importance of Gaeltacht business supports in new campaign

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
The award-winning POTA Café in Connemara is featuring in a campaign launched this week by Údarás na Gaeltachta.
The campaign ‘An Chéad Chéim Eile’ (The Next Step), showcases how the organisation is building upon decades of development work to chart an innovative future for Ireland’s Gaeltacht regions.
Through seven compelling stories one from each of the Gaeltachts in Ireland, the campaign illustrates how traditional heritage and modern enterprise are creating sustainable, vibrant Irish-speaking communities.
POTA Café, in the heart of Connemara is run by award-winning chef Diarmuid Ó Mathúna.
His passion for both food and the Irish language led to an unexpected journey. Trading the conventional culinary scene for a Gaeltacht setting, he established a café that has become more than just a dining destination – it’s a celebration of local culture where traditional language and contemporary cuisine create an unforgettable experience. Údarás na Gaeltachta’s support of the local food business which allow him to source products locally and transform this culinary vision into a thriving enterprise.
“This campaign represents Údarás na Gaeltachta’s commitment to building upon its foundational work, taking the next steps together with communities, entrepreneurs, and innovators to ensure the Gaeltacht regions continue to thrive as centres of both cultural preservation and economic innovation,” said Tomás Ó Síocháin, CEO of Údarás na Gaeltachta.
“These stories reflect not just individual successes, but the organisation’s broader vision of supporting initiatives that secure a vibrant future for Ireland’s Gaeltacht communities while honouring their rich heritage”.
Pictured: POTA Café in Connemara, run by award-winning chef Diarmuid Ó Mathúna, features in a new campaign by Údarás na Gaeltachta.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
RNLI launch Christmas fundraiser to support volunteers in Galway
The RNLI is launching its annual Christmas fundraiser, which helps support the vital work carried...
Co-Options for Galway City and County Councils near completion with remaining conventions this evening and tomorrow.
Plans are progressing for co-options to Galway city and county councils to fill the vacancies cau...
Galway STEM students receive scholarships to boost female participation numbers
Eleven Galway women were amongst 82 students from across seven Irish universities who have been a...
Medical device firm’s €6.5 million funding boost
A Galway-based medical device company innovating in maternal health has announced it has secured ...
Local MEP urging EU to review animal tranportation regulations with common sense
A Local MEP is urging the EU to review the animal transportation regulations with common sense. M...
Galway GAA man tells stories of his youth in debut book for cancer charity
By Aoibhe Connolly A well-known Galway GAA man whose New Year’s Resolution was to write his fi...
Ahascragh Distillery honoured with Greener Planet award at Foodies 2024
The thriving Ahascragh Distillery has added another string to its bow after it was announced as t...
Scholarship allows Kinvara native to return to education after life working at sea
A Galway man who went to college as a mature student after spending much of his working at sea ha...
City councillors adopt the 2025 budget with a 6 per cent increase in commercial rates
City councillors have adopted the 2025 budget with a 6 per cent increase in commercial rates. The...