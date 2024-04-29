‘Buttoned Up’ initiative launched in Galway aims to end stigma around periods

An initiative, launched today in Gaelscoil Mhic Amhlaigh in Knocknacarra, aims to end the stigma around periods.

Buttoned Up, spearheaded by Ellie Loftus, will see participating teachers wear a button indicating they have essential period supplies available to students who need them.





Sarah Slevin visited Gaelscoil Mhic Amhlaigh today, and brings us this report:

