Big guns power home in Galway City Central first count
It was three in a row for Mike Cubbard who became the first ever candidate in the history of Galway City Central to top the poll, a third successive time.
Independent Cubbard topped the poll, with 1,486 first preferences.
He did so in 2014, and 2019 and again tonight – the first three-in-a-row in City Central.
Mayor of Galway, Councillor Eddie Hoare (FG) was also elected on the first count, with 1,282 first preference votes.
Both Cubbard and Hoare exceeded the quota of 1,087 on the first count.
The second count to begin Sunday morning is the distribution of Cubbard 399 surplus votes.
Frank Fahy (FG) and Josie Forde (FF) look to be comfortable for the third and fourth seat.
The final two will be a four-way battle between Labour, Green Party, Social Democrats, and Sinn Féin.
Counting will resume in the morning at 9.30am.
Caption: Mayor Eddie Hoare keeping an eye on the votes before his election on the first count.
Galway City Central
Electorate:
Total poll: 7,733
Spoiled votes: 137
Total valid poll: 7,606
Quota: 1,087
*Cubbard, Milke (Ind) 1,486 ELECTED
*Hoare, Eddie (FG) 1,282 ELECTED
Fahy, Frank (FG) 882
Forde, Josie (FF) 732
McDonagh, John (Lab) 643
Seoighte, Eibhln (SD) 575
Lohan, Mark (SF) 498
O’Connor, Martina (GP) 319
Lenihan, Pádraig (Aon) 307
Curran, Adrian (PBP/S) 304
D’Arcy, Margaretta (Ind) 175
Cummins, Mary (IFP) 169
Ridge, Shauna (Ind Irl) 98
Comer, Sean (TIP) 79
O’Flaherty, Dara (Ind) 49
Feeney, Patrick (Ind) 8
