Baboró’s recipe for magic, mischief and family fun

Arts Week with Judy Murphy

Final plans are being put in place for this year’s Baboró International Arts Festival for children, which kicks off in October. The 27th annual festival will take place from Friday, October 13, to Sunday, October 22, in venues across Galway City and County, promising what its Executive Artistic Director, Aislinn Ó hEocha calls, “an unforgettable journey into the world of creativity and imagination” for young people of all ages and their families.

The full programme of work from Belgium, England, Spain, The Netherlands, Australia and Ireland will be launched in September, but ahead of that, Aislinn has put a spotlight on three events. Two are theatre shows that will feature aerial performances, live music and shadow puppetry, while the third is an interactive photo exhibition.

Irish companies Fidget Feet and Ceol Connected have joined forces for a new show, When the Moon Spun Round, while there will be theatre for older children with The Boy Who Talked to Dogs from Australian company and firm Baboró favourites, Slingsby.

A visual art exhibition, also from Australia, will be hosted by Galway Arts Centre, with families being invited to become part of the show.

Fidget Feet and Ceol Connected returning to Baboró with When the Moon Spun Round, for children aged 6 to 12 years. This new piece is billed as “an enchanting show, featuring a playful mix of contemporary aerial dance and traditional music performed by tricksters in the moonlight”.

Pictured: Fidget Feet and Ceol Connected will present a new show, When the Moon Spun Round. PHOTO: JYM DALY.