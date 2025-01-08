Art@Work 21 comes of age with launch of annual staff exhibition at UHG

A host of multi-talented staff across Galway’s health services showed their artistic side once again as the annual exhibition of their work was unveiled along the Art Corridor of University Hospital Galway just before Christmas.

Art@Work 21 is the Saolta Arts-organised exhibition of work by hospital staff which will be running until the end of January – coming of age in this, its 21st year.

This year’s exhibition showcases work from staff from administration, healthcare assistants, medicine, microbiology, nursing, pharmacy, physiotherapy, psychiatry, radiology, radiotherapy, community health staff, hospital volunteers and retired colleagues.

Tony Canavan, Regional Executive Officer of HSE West and North West, officially launched the exhibition – and said he had been a supporter of the work of Saolta Arts for many years.

“The arts are important in a healthcare context, particularly in the areas of mental health and wellbeing,” he said.

“Not only are staff doing a great job on the front line but also sharing their creativity with patients, their colleagues and the general public.

“The presence of art in all of our healthcare facilities has grown and developed over the years and is very positive not just in terms of enhancing appearance of the environment but also the way we interact in the environment in which we are working.

“The staff art exhibition aside from being brilliant is a way in which staff can connect with the workplace in a different way, it helps us connect and engage with each other not just in the hospital but also between people and colleagues in the broader community,” he added.

Saolta Arts runs the West of Ireland’s leading Arts and Health programme as a means of promoting wellbeing and improving the hospital experience for patients, staff and visitors – and Art@work is one on the pillars of that project.

Saolta Arts Chairperson and artist Olga Magliocco thanked the staff from University Hospital Galway and Merlin Park University Hospital participating in this 21st exhibition – and she paid particular tribute to Art Director Margaret Flannery who has organised and curated the exhibition all 21 years.

“Each year it has grown, along with the creative skills of our regular contributors, while being introduced to new work by immerging talent,” she said.

Olga also thanked the participants who have agreed to be Champions of Art.

This is a programme that is part of the Saolta Arts commitment to encourage staff to Champion Art to their colleagues, patients, and visitors in their workplace.

And Olga announced that, at the last Saolta Arts Board meeting, it was unanimously agreed that to name it the Kieran Tobin Champion Programme in his memory.

“Dr Kieran Tobin was a founding member of the art committee, a member of staff in his capacity as ENT Consultant and the first Champion of the arts,” she said.

“He encouraged many who have participated over the years and some who continue to exhibit today. He exhibited each year until his untimely passing in 2022. He is fondly remembered by all,” she added.

Pictured at the launch of the ‘Art@Work 21’ annual staff exhibition launched at University Hospital Galway were (from left) Saolta Arts Chairperson Olga Magliocco; Deirdre Naughton, Director of Midwifery, Portiuncula; Maria Molloy, Deputy Hospital Manager, GUH; Tony Canavan, Regional Executive Officer, HSE West and North West; Saolta Arts Director Margaret Flannery, and Ann Cosgrove, HSE Healthcare Manager, Galway and Roscommon.