An Bord Pleanala overturns refusal of permission for 30m telecommunications mast in Gort

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

An Bord Pleanala has overturned the refusal of permission for a 30m telecommunications mast in the heart of Gort.

County planners had rejected the project at Barrack Street – finding it would have an unacceptable visual impact on the town.

This project led by Vodafone would see an existing 15m support structure removed and replaced with one twice as tall.

It failed to satisfy county planners – who felt the scale would be visually obtrusive and damaging, and would impact on property values.

An appeal was taken to An Bord Pleanala, which has now ruled the project can go ahead.

They disagreed with county planners on the visual impact, finding it wouldn’t impact negatively on the local character or heritage.

And they also noted it would provide necessary improvements in telecommunications infrastructure, and accepted there was a lack of alternative sites.

