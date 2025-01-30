  • Services

Services

An Bord Pleanala gives green light for significant expansion plans at Galway Clinic

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 2 minutes read

An Bord Pleanala gives green light for significant expansion plans at Galway Clinic
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

An Bord Pleanala has given the green light for significant expansion plans at Galway Clinic.

The project is a two-storey expansion with extra assessment and diagnostic facilities, as well as a new ambulance bay.

The approval comes after the clinic was structurally damaged by Storm Eowyn, though the affected section is away from the main hospital and clinical areas.

Permission for the project was granted by city planners early last year, though a number of objections were lodged by local residents.

They claimed the existing entrance layout is unsafe and a serious traffic hazard, and extra capacity would only make the problem worse.

They also took issue with the planned removal of almost 50 parking spaces.

One local resident claimed the move will “aggravate” the existing problem of visitors parking along the adjacent public roads.

A survey carried out as part of the planning application found that during its busiest times, the hospital has almost 70 car parking spaces free – around 10 percent of the total capacity.

It concluded the extra spaces lost to the expansion project could be restored in the near future – as more people use public transport and other sustainable travel options.

An Bord Pleanala has now granted permission, finding the development would be acceptable in terms of pedestrian and traffic safety.

More like this:
no_space
First count reveals two outgoing Galway Senators in strong contention of retaining seats

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe first count of the Seanad has revealed that Ahasc...

no_space
First count reveals Ahascragh-native Rónán Mullen in strong contention of retaining Seanad seat

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe first count of the Seanad has revealed that Ahasc...

no_space
Storm Éowyn bombed in to deliver some harsh lessons

Country Living with Francis Farragher For nearly all of us it will go down as the long weekend...

no_space
Slevin and Leonard strikes help Galway to topple Tipp

Galway 2-9 Tipperary 0-7 By DARREN KELLY IN FETHARD GALWAY’S senior ladies footballers a...

no_space
Galway mid-table for car chargers

Galway ranks eleventh nationally in terms of availability of EV charging infrastructure for zero ...

no_space
Donoghue left with much to ponder after first-round flop

Tipperary 3-25 Galway 2-16 THE returning Galway senior hurling management dug deep into the...

no_space
When push comes to shove community spirit always shines

A Different View with Dave O’Connell The brother isn’t exactly a survivalist but he’s a good m...

no_space
Dept. called upon to ‘lay off inspections’ after storm damage

THE Department of Agriculture has been called upon ‘to lay off on inspections’ over the coming we...

no_space
Maigh Cuilinn upset odds

MAIGH Cuilinn and Titans kept themselves right in the race for the play-offs in Men’s Division On...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up