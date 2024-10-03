  • Services

Services

An Bord Pleanala approves transformative public transport corridor in Galway City

Published:

An Bord Pleanala approves transformative public transport corridor in Galway City
Share story:

An Bord Pleanala has approved the transformative “Bus Connects” Cross-City Link project in Galway City.

It’ll see a new dedicated 4km transport corridor in the heart of the city, with more bus lanes, cycle lanes and pedestrian facilities.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Planning was sought for the ambitious Cross City Link plan just over two years ago.

It’s aiming to build a new dedicated transport corridor the entire way from Dublin Road in Renmore towards UHG in Newcastle.

As well as bus lanes, that’d include improved cycle lanes and pedestrian facilities along the length of the corridor.

But it is a very complex undertaking, and it’s expected it’ll be at least 2028 before work is completed.

The corridor is part of the overall “Bus Connects” project – which plans to boost bus services in Galway City, Oranmore and Barna by 50 percent, starting next year.

There’ll be new routes, extensions of existing routes and increased frequency – and there’ll also be a new 24 hour service between Knocknacarra and Parkmore.

The post An Bord Pleanala approves transformative public transport corridor in Galway City appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Minister Paschal Donohue in Galway for series of engagements

Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohue is in Galway today for a series of engagements. H...

no_space
Galway In Days Gone By

1924 Rebuilding bridges In the West Riding of County Galway, no fewer than sixty bridges we...

no_space
Imperious Porter floors the field in Kerry National romp

IT’s supposed to be one of the most competitive handicap chases on the Irish jumping racing calen...

no_space
Conamara Sea Week – forty years a-growing!

Arts Week with Judy Murphy For four decades, the Conamara Sea Week Festival has been celebrati...

no_space
Truth an elusive goal in the world of health and vaccines

Country Living with Francis Farragher IN the greater scheme of things, I’d probably slip into ...

no_space
Loughrea’s sports lobby reaches fever pitch

Government TDs risk losing their seats at the next election unless Loughrea gets the zoning it ne...

no_space
Election sets the seal on November election

World of Politics with Harry McGee The dust hasn’t settled on the budget, but – if any further...

no_space
Whatever format, Marty is well capable of conducting himself

A Different View with Dave O’Connell At first glance, it should be like trying to mix oil and ...

no_space
Tuam native among eight leading businesswomen honoured in Network Ireland Awards

The Galway native who has played such a key role in establishing her family business as one of Ir...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up