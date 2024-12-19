  • Services

An Bord Pleanala approves apartment block overlooking Lough Atalia

Published:

An Bord Pleanala approves apartment block overlooking Lough Atalia
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

An Bord Pleanala has approved an apartment block overlooking Lough Atalia.

The project led by Tom Richardson is for a six storey building at a site near several existing blocks.

The site fronts onto Lough Atalia and from the road looks to be overgrown.

A garage and shed on the site would be knocked to make way for a six storey block of 24 apartments.

They’d be mostly 2-bed units and the top floor would be a set-back penthouse unit.

City planners refused permission last year – based on the project’s scale and density, and the impact it would have on the area.

But An Bord Pleanala has now given the green light, finding it would be keeping in character with existing development in the area, including several apartment blocks

