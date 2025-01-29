Alma McCarthy is University of Galway's first female Executive Dean of Business, Public Policy and Law

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Professor Alma McCarthy has been appointed Executive Dean of Business, Public Policy and Law at University of Galway.

The first female academic to hold the role at the head of the faculty, Professor McCarthy will take up the post on March 1st for a four-year term.

The College comprises the School of Law, J.E. Cairnes School of Business and Economics, and Shannon College of Hotel Management.

Professor McCarthy spearheaded the remote working surveys during the pandemic, with the support of the Western Development Commission.

Her research has influenced national civil service talent development policy and the Government’s national remote working strategy.

Her other research interests include public sector leadership and human resource development, training and work-life balance.