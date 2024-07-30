Access issues may have cost iconic Aran beach its prized Blue Flag status

-
-
Author: Dara Bradley
~ 2 minutes read
Galway County Council has declined to say why Cill Mhuirbhigh Beach on Inis Mór has lost its Blue Flag status.
The Blue Flag is a coveted award recognised in over 50 countries where beaches must meet and maintain a series of stringent environmental, educational, safety and accessibility criteria.
Its loss has sent shockwaves through the tourism-dependent island, which prides itself on its famous beach.
A spokesperson for the Environment Unit of the local authority confirmed Kilmurvey Beach on the largest Aran Island had lost its Blue Flag – but declined to say what criterion it had failed to meet.
“We are unable to meet the requirements of the Blue Flag Guidelines at Trá Cill Mhuirbhigh,” a spokesperson said.
Asked to clarify why it had lost its iconic status, the Environment Unit spokesperson added: “We are working to resolve the situation.”
No timeline was given by the County Council indicating when it expects the beach to be back to its best.
The Connacht Tribune understands the loss of the status relates to access to the beach, and the positioning of lifeguard huts, arising from a dispute over ownership of land.
Cill Mhuirbhigh was one of nine beaches in Galway that were announced as having earned the iconic Blue Flag in May 2024, one of 94 awarded nationally by An Taisce.
But it was no longer listed on Galway County Council’s website along with the county’s other Blue Flag beaches, at Loughrea Lake, Trá Inis Oírr, Trá an Dóilín in An Cheathrú Rua, An Trá Mór in Indreabhán, Portumna Bathing Area and Traught, Kinvara.
The city’s two Blue Flag beaches are Salthill and Silverstrand.
Government Chief Whip Hildegarde Naughton unveiled the awards at ceremony at Galway Bay Hotel in Salthill in May.
According to the County Council’s sampling results, the water quality at Cill Mhuirbhigh was ‘excellent’ on July 15.
The next date for sampling was due August 6.
Pictured: Blue Flag issues…Cill Mhuirbhigh Beach on Inis Mór.
