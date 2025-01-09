  • Services

99 people on trolleys at Galway's public Emergency Departments today

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Emergency Departments at Galway’s public hospitals remain under significant pressure, with 99 people on trolleys today

Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe has reported highly abnormal trolley figures in recent weeks and again today with 37 patients awaiting a bed

University Hospital Galway has 62 patients on trolleys, making it the third most overcrowded hospital in the country after University Hospitals Cork at second highest and Limerick the highest

INMO figures show that nationally 607 admitted patients are awaiting a bed

The Organisation says the level of overcrowding when dealing with the high levels of flu and RSV this Christmas was entirely predictable.

It adds the HSE must reassure nurses, midwives and healthcare workers, as well as the public, that extraordinary measures are being undertaken to tackle the situation

