70 disability service users, staff and families to grill candidates from the three Galway constituencies

The National Disability Services Association will host an Election Hustings in Galway city tomorrow for candidates in Galway West, Galway East and Roscommon/Galway.

The Association represents seven of the largest disability service providers in Ireland including: Central Remedial Clinic, Cheshire Ireland, Chime, Enable Ireland, Irish Wheelchair Association, Rehab Group and Vision Ireland.

70 service users, staff and families will have the opportunity to grill candidates on their record and priorities on disability issues.

The Hustings takes place at St Joseph’s Community Centre, 46 Ashe Road, Shantalla from 11am to 12.30 pm, and a large number of candidates have already confirmed their attendance.