  • Services

Services

70 disability service users, staff and families to grill candidates from the three Galway constituencies

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

70 disability service users, staff and families to grill candidates from the three Galway constituencies
Share story:

The National Disability Services Association will host an Election Hustings in Galway city tomorrow for candidates in Galway West, Galway East and Roscommon/Galway.

The Association represents seven of the largest disability service providers in Ireland including: Central Remedial Clinic, Cheshire Ireland, Chime, Enable Ireland, Irish Wheelchair Association, Rehab Group and Vision Ireland.

70 service users, staff and families will have the opportunity to grill candidates on their record and priorities on disability issues.

The Hustings takes place at St Joseph’s Community Centre, 46 Ashe Road, Shantalla from 11am to 12.30 pm, and a large number of candidates have already confirmed their attendance.

More like this:
no_space
Day two of search for missing swimmer ends as darkness descends

Day two of a multi agency search operation in Galway Bay to locate a missing swimmer has ended as...

no_space
Multi agency search operation continuing in Galway Bay to locate missing swimmer

Day two of a multi agency search operation in Galway Bay to locate a missing swimmer has ended as...

no_space
Councillors briefed on works plan for Aran Islands piers

Connemara councillors have been briefed on the works plan for two Aran Islands piers The work on ...

no_space
Dunmore Creche gets national award for 'dedication to young minds'

Dún Beag Creche in Dunmore has been recognised for it's 'dedication to young minds' at the inaugu...

no_space
Approximately 100 healthcare workers protest outside UHG

Approximately 100 healthcare workers are protesting outside UHG calling for an end to the HSE's P...

no_space
Athenry company recognised through Homegrown at Maxol Programme

An Athenry based company has been recognised by Maxol as one of Ireland's finest indigenous food ...

no_space
Two men arrested following 60 weekend Garda patrols in Tuam, Athenry, Loughrea and Ballinasloe

Two men have been arrested on foot of outstanding warrants after a major weekend Garda operation ...

no_space
Healthcare workers to protest outside UHG today over HSE's Pay and Numbers Strategy

Healthcare workers will hold a protest outside University Hospital Galway at 1pm this afternoon c...

no_space
Rents increase in Galway city by 10%

Rents have risen in Galway city by 10.5 percent in the past year, with the average now €2,189. In...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up