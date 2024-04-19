52 acre farm near Portumna for public auction

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 1 minutes read
A 52 acre farm is for sale near Portumna. The land is in the townland of Cooldorragha and is 3 miles from Portumna town and 3 miles from Killimor Village and is just off the N65 Portumna/Loughrea road.
The land is for public auction by Larkin Auctioneers, Portumna on the 17th May at 3pm in the Lough Rea Hotel, Loughrea.
The land is in two blocks but there is a right of way joining both parcels of land.
The land is currently in permanent pasture and there is a water supply available with the property.
The farm yard consists of a 2 bay double slatted unit connected to a cubicle shed, 3 bay hayshed and some other outbuildings.
All enquiries to Larkin Auctioneers, Portumna (087 6742178) and legal are John Cuddy Solicitors, Loughrea
