Western Lakes move closer to UNESCO Global Geopark status

Published:

A substantial part of Connemara’s most rugged landscape looks set to achieve UNESCO Global Geopark status in the very near future.

That’s on foot of an assessment mission by UNESCO through Joyce Country and the Western Lakes Geopark of North Galway and South Mayo.

The territory of this aspiring UNESCO Global Geopark has outstanding beauty, derived from a fascinating 700 million years of geological heritage and the way the land has been inhabited and farmed since the last ice age about 12,000 years ago.

It also includes three great western lakes – Loughs Carra, Mask and the top half of the Corrib.

Better known towns and villages in the region include Clonbur, Headford, Leenane, Oughterard, Ballinrobe and Cong – all with fascinating geosites, local tourism attractions and walking/cycling trails.

There’s also much to see and do in the lesser-known villages of Corr na Móna, Cross, Finny (Lough Nafooey), Glencorrib, Killawalla, Maam, Recess, and the Inagh Valley.

Over three days recently, two UNESCO assessors were guided through a kaleidoscope of fascinating heritage features, local businesses and communities in Joyce Country and the Western Lakes area.

Mountains, lakes, fjord, rivers, woodlands, geological sites, local business and start-ups, community development groups, stand-out visitor attractions were all in the mix.

Pictured: Stephane Legal from Luberon UNESCO Globle Geopark in France; Geopark Geologist Dr Benjamin Thebaudeau; Heritage Officer Joe Greaney; Galway Cllrs Mary Hoade and Gerry King, Antonio Garcia from Sierras Subbeticas Geopark in Spain, with (front) Geopark Manager Michael Hegarty and Dominic Ó Moráin, Joyce Country and Western Lakes Tourism Officer during the assessment of the Joyce Country and Western Lakes Geopark by evaluators from UNESCO Global Geoparks. Photo: Trish Forde.

