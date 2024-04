A water outage is today affecting Headford surrounds, Kilconly GWS, Gurraun North, Logawannia, Ballyfruit GWS and Cloghanower GWS

It’s due to a burst watermain in Caherlistrane and will last until approximately 8 tonight





Headford Town will not be affected

