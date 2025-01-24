Water levels in reservoirs in the city dropped to low levels

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Water levels in reservoirs around the city have dropped to low levels.

A power outage occurred at the Terryland Water Treatment Station at 2.30 last night which caused the plant to shut down however it was manually restarted 11.30am.

As a result of this, water levels in reservoirs around the city have dropped to low levels.

Uisce Éireann are warning homes and businesses across the city will experience some reduced pressure and supply interruptions over the course of this afternoon and evening.