Water levels in reservoirs in the city dropped to low levels

Emergency Department at University Hospital Galway remains extremely busy
STATEMENT FROM HSE RE.UHG The Emergency Department at...
Major water outages across Galway
120 thousand homes, farms and businesses remain witho...
City Storm Éowyn Update: Traffic Lights Out, Facilities Closed, Clean Up Continues
Traffic lights remain out in a number of locations in...
M&M Qualtech recycles 36 tonnes of cardboard in 2024
Galway-based manufacturing company, M&M Qualtech ...
Clean-up begins after Storm Éowyn
Repair crews and emergency services are out in force across the city and county after Galway felt...
Local authorities begin assessing damage after Storm Eowyn
Galway local authorities have begun assessing the da...
Tennis Club suffers storm damage once again
Facilities at Galway Lawn Tennis Club again fell foul to the weather when Storm Éowyn hammered th...
Connacht GAA air dome destroyed following Storm Eowyn
The Connacht GAA air dome at the GAA Centre of Excell...
GAA Dome the big casualty as Storm Éowyn hammers the west
Galway city and county felt the full force of Storm Éowyn over night as wind in excess of 130kk/h...