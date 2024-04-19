University of Galway launches new scholarship in honour of actress Siobhán McKenna

University of Galway has launched a new scholarship in honour of renowned actress, Siobhán McKenna.

The award will be awarded each year to one student on the MA in Drama and Theatre Studies, with the first recipient announced as Nouf Rafea





A lecture series is being launched alongside the scholarship, with the inaugural address to be given by actor, director and producer Lelia Doolan.

Siobhán McKenna’s career started in An Taibhdhearc Theatre before making her London debut in 1947 in The White Steed.

