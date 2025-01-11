UHG becomes first public hospital to employ cutting edge new cardiac procedure

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

UHG has become the first public hospital in Ireland to employ a cutting edge new cardiac procedure.

The new approach treats atrial fibrillation – which is abnormal electrical impulses suddenly start firing in the atrial chambers.

Atrial fibrillation affects more than 1 to 2 percent of the population, and more often those aged over 65.

If left untreated, it can lead to blood clots, stroke, heart failure, and other complications.

The new treatment is known as the Convergent Procedure, and it’s described as a minimally invasive “game-changer”.

It uses radiofrequency to make small lesions or burns on the heart that effectively block irregular electrical signals.

Local man Sean Rankin was the first patient to undergo the Convergent Procedure, which was carried out by Consultant Cardiothoracic Surgeon Professor Alan Soo, and Consultant Cardiac Electrophysiologist Dr. Stephen Tuohy.