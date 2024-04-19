Two major community funding announcements expected for Moycullen and Newcastle tomorrow
Two major funding announcements are expected tomorrow for community centres in Moycullen and Newcastle.
Residents and groups in both areas have been campaigning for a long time to secure these facilities for their communities.
The current design for Newcastle includes a state-of-the-art community centre building, as well as an outdoor playing pitch and children’s playground.
While in Moycullen, the multi-functional facility is expected to include a sports hall and a stage for drama and cultural events.
Community Development Minister Heather Humphreys is to officially announce the projects in both areas tomorrow.
