Two farms in Ballinasloe are among eleven finalists for the 2024 NDC and Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards.

The Arrabawn Larkin Farm and the Aurivo Co-op Killeen Farm – both in Ballinasloe have made the shortlist.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Each finalist participates in a judging process that exams criteria including milk quality, animal care, farm infrastructure and hygiene, soil and grassland management and technical performance.

This year’s awards programme is also putting a spotlight on areas such as reduction of carbon footprint, biodiversity, and energy and water conservation.

The overall winner will be announced at a special ceremony on Tuesday, October 1st at Lyrath Estate Hotel in Co. Kilkenny.

The post Two Ballinasloe farms among finalists for Quality Milk Awards appeared first on Galway Bay FM.