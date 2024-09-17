Two Ballinasloe farms among finalists for Quality Milk Awards
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Two farms in Ballinasloe are among eleven finalists for the 2024 NDC and Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards.
The Arrabawn Larkin Farm and the Aurivo Co-op Killeen Farm – both in Ballinasloe have made the shortlist.
Each finalist participates in a judging process that exams criteria including milk quality, animal care, farm infrastructure and hygiene, soil and grassland management and technical performance.
This year’s awards programme is also putting a spotlight on areas such as reduction of carbon footprint, biodiversity, and energy and water conservation.
The overall winner will be announced at a special ceremony on Tuesday, October 1st at Lyrath Estate Hotel in Co. Kilkenny.
