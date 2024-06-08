Transfers inch Hoade closer to home

Published:
-
-
Author: Denise McNamara
~ 2 minutes read
Fianna Fáil stalwart Mary Hoade inched closer to the third seat in Tuam following the distribution of Cllr Andrew Reddington’s sizeable surplus.
Cllr Hoade gained 472 transfers from the Fine Gael poll-topper, bringing her just 122 votes short of the quota.
Ollie Turner surprisingly got just 138 from the redistribution, pushing him into fourth place among the six candidates vying for the remaining five seats.
His vote should greatly benefit from the distribution of party colleague Cllr Pete Roche in the next round.
As they stand, former councillor sitting for Independent Ireland Shaun Cunniffe is in fourth place, followed by Cllr Donagh Killilea, Ollie Turner, Cllr Joe Sheridan and Cllr Karey McHugh Farag (Ind), who got 47 votes, bringing her up to 1,089.
Fine Gael earlier took the first two seats in the Tuam area, which had the county’s largest field of at 17 candidates, with previous poll-topper Pete Roche in second place.
Caption: Government Chief Whip Hildegarde Naughton congratulates her Fine Gael colleagues, Cllr Peter Roche and Cllr Andrew Reddington, on their re-election.
Tuam
Count 2
Redistribution of Reddington’s 864 surplus
Hoade, Mary (FF) (+472) 1,798
Cunniffe, Shaun (Ind) (+18)1,456
Killilea, Donagh Mark (FF) (+52) 1,431
Turner, Ollie (FG) (+138) 1,348
Sheridan, Joe (FF) (+18) 1,171
McHugh Farag, Karey (Ind) (+47) 1,089
Silke, Luke (Aontú) (+31) 584
De Lundres Ó Dálaigh (SF) (+16) 474
Quirke, Tom (FF) (+8) 435
Kadejo, Islammiyah (Green) (+23) 280
Reynolds, Deborah (SF) (+22) 230
Oguekwe, Blessing (Lab) (+13) 219
Culligan, Ross (National Party) (+1) 150
Gaughan, Dannan Liam (TIP) (+2) 120
Lynch, Colin (Ind) (+3) 98
