Transfers inch Hoade closer to home

Fianna Fáil stalwart Mary Hoade inched closer to the third seat in Tuam following the distribution of Cllr Andrew Reddington’s sizeable surplus.

Cllr Hoade gained 472 transfers from the Fine Gael poll-topper, bringing her just 122 votes short of the quota.

Ollie Turner surprisingly got just 138 from the redistribution, pushing him into fourth place among the six candidates vying for the remaining five seats.

His vote should greatly benefit from the distribution of party colleague Cllr Pete Roche in the next round.

As they stand, former councillor sitting for Independent Ireland Shaun Cunniffe is in fourth place, followed by Cllr Donagh Killilea, Ollie Turner, Cllr Joe Sheridan and Cllr Karey McHugh Farag (Ind), who got 47 votes, bringing her up to 1,089.

Fine Gael earlier took the first two seats in the Tuam area, which had the county’s largest field of at 17 candidates, with previous poll-topper Pete Roche in second place.

Caption: Government Chief Whip Hildegarde Naughton congratulates her Fine Gael colleagues, Cllr Peter Roche and Cllr Andrew Reddington, on their re-election.

Tuam

Count 2

Redistribution of Reddington’s 864 surplus

Hoade, Mary (FF) (+472) 1,798

Cunniffe, Shaun (Ind) (+18)1,456

Killilea, Donagh Mark (FF) (+52) 1,431

Turner, Ollie (FG) (+138) 1,348

Sheridan, Joe (FF) (+18) 1,171

McHugh Farag, Karey (Ind) (+47) 1,089

Silke, Luke (Aontú) (+31) 584

De Lundres Ó Dálaigh (SF) (+16) 474

Quirke, Tom (FF) (+8) 435

Kadejo, Islammiyah (Green) (+23) 280

Reynolds, Deborah (SF) (+22) 230

Oguekwe, Blessing (Lab) (+13) 219

Culligan, Ross (National Party) (+1) 150

Gaughan, Dannan Liam (TIP) (+2) 120

Lynch, Colin (Ind) (+3) 98