Status Yellow warning for rain and thunderstorms for Galway from 7 this evening

Published:

  • Author:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A Status Yellow warning for rain and thunderstorms will come into place in Galway from 7 this evening

The Met Eireann warning will also apply to Clare, Kerry and Limerick and will remain in place until 7 tomorrow morning

It may lead to surface water flooding, lightning damage and difficult travelling conditions

Meanwhile, a status yellow thunderstorm warnings is currently active in 10 other counties until 4 this afternoon

They are Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath and Wicklow

