This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

There’s been an increase of 150 per cent in cases of rape and sexual assault reported to Gardaí in Galway over the past 20 years.

That’s according to new figures supplied to Fianna Fail MEP, Cynthia Ní Murchu.

In the Galway Garda division, the number of recorded cases in 2003 was 69 – and that had risen to 171 in 2024.

The highest increase was 350 per cent in Dublin South Central, while the lowest was 17 per cent in Kilkenny/Carlow.