  • Services

Services

Precaution urged for bathers at Ballyloughane and Grattan Road beaches in the city

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Precaution urged for bathers at Ballyloughane and Grattan Road beaches in the city
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Precautionary notices have been erected for bathers at Ballyloughane and Grattan Road beaches in the city

While bathing is not prohibited, swimmers are urged to take note of the precautions due to the possibility of an increase in the levels of bacteria

This is due to the increased rainfall and the possible activation of storm overflow

These beaches are susceptible to short term pollution events and are known to be affected by heavy rainfall.

Galway City Council is asking bathers to observe the precautions displayed on posters

You are asked to avoid bathing if you pregnant, have a weakened immune system or have an open cut or wound

If you do swim you are asked to avoid swallowing or splashing water and to wash your hands after bathing

These precautions must be followed from now until Thursday, when the water will be sampled again

More like this:
no_space
City councillors approve fresh loan to go towards fit out of new HQ at Crown Square

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMCity councillors have this evening approved by wide m...

no_space
Status Yellow warning for rain and thunderstorms for Galway from 7 this evening

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA Status Yellow warning for rain and thunderstorms wi...

no_space
Councillors set to vote this afternoon on fresh loan for new council HQ at Crown Square

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMCouncillors will vote this afternoon on Galway City C...

no_space
Full forensic excavation of Tuam Mother and Baby Home site underway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe full forensic excavation of the site of the forme...

no_space
150% increase in rape and sexual assault reports in Galway over past 20 years

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere's been an increase of 150 per cent in cases of ...

no_space
Teenager in critical condition following crash in Tuam

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA teenager is in a critical condition following a roa...

no_space
Calls for urgent action at Monivea Woods following storm damage

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMUrgent action is needed in Monivea Woods after storm ...

no_space
Over 200 without power this morning in Gort and Creagh

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPower outages are impacting around 200 premises in th...

no_space
Tuam Mother and Baby Home site excavation begins today

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe excavation of the site of the former mother and b...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up