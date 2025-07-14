Precaution urged for bathers at Ballyloughane and Grattan Road beaches in the city

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Precautionary notices have been erected for bathers at Ballyloughane and Grattan Road beaches in the city

While bathing is not prohibited, swimmers are urged to take note of the precautions due to the possibility of an increase in the levels of bacteria

This is due to the increased rainfall and the possible activation of storm overflow

These beaches are susceptible to short term pollution events and are known to be affected by heavy rainfall.

Galway City Council is asking bathers to observe the precautions displayed on posters

You are asked to avoid bathing if you pregnant, have a weakened immune system or have an open cut or wound

If you do swim you are asked to avoid swallowing or splashing water and to wash your hands after bathing

These precautions must be followed from now until Thursday, when the water will be sampled again