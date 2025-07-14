  • Services

Services

Calls for urgent action at Monivea Woods following storm damage

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Calls for urgent action at Monivea Woods following storm damage
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Urgent action is needed in Monivea Woods after storm damage has left pedestrian pathways closed.

That’s according to Athenry/Oranmore councillor Seán Broderick, who wants to see cleanup and safety works carried out immediately.

He says many members of the community have reached out and are anxious to see the popular amenities reopened.

Cllr. Broderick has also raised concerns about the condition of roadside trees in the area – which he claims dangerously overhang the road.

More like this:
no_space
Teenager in critical condition following crash in Tuam

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA teenager is in a critical condition following a roa...

no_space
Over 200 without power this morning in Gort and Creagh

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPower outages are impacting around 200 premises in th...

no_space
Tuam Mother and Baby Home site excavation begins today

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe excavation of the site of the former mother and b...

no_space
Awards close 37th Galway Film Fleadh as Arts Festival kicks off

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe 37th Galway Film Fleadh drew to a close with a so...

no_space
SIPTU offers conversational English classes to support migrants and refugees

Students from across the globe are improving their command of the English language – thanks to fr...

no_space
Parishioners celebrate priest’s 40th anniversary

A long-serving priest of the Tuam Archdiocese – with unbreakable links to the town itself – was h...

no_space
Traffic calming on the way to allay villagers’ concerns

Residents in one East Galway village have been given fresh hope that effective traffic calming me...

no_space
ATU Galway team claim top award at international robotics competition

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA team of four PHD researchers from ATU Galway have c...

no_space
Galway RNLI involved in rescue of two walkers cut off by incoming tide

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway RNLI’s volunteer crew were called yesterday af...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up