Calls for urgent action at Monivea Woods following storm damage

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Urgent action is needed in Monivea Woods after storm damage has left pedestrian pathways closed.

That’s according to Athenry/Oranmore councillor Seán Broderick, who wants to see cleanup and safety works carried out immediately.

He says many members of the community have reached out and are anxious to see the popular amenities reopened.

Cllr. Broderick has also raised concerns about the condition of roadside trees in the area – which he claims dangerously overhang the road.