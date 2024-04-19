Three people have been released from Garda custody following a highly visible incident near the gates of UHG this morning.

The public order incident happened at around 11.30am at Newcastle Road.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Three people – two women aged in their 40s and a man in his 20’s – were arrested and later released pending further investigation.

The post Three arrested after highly visible incident near gates of UHG appeared first on Galway Bay FM.