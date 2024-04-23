Thieves disturbed during break-in at Kilkerrin pub

Gardaí are seeking information on two men disturbed during the course of break-in at a pub in Kilkerrin.

It occurred at approximately 4.20 on Wednesday morning.





They fled via the front door of the pub.

Ballinasloe Gardaí are appealing for anybody who may have noticed any people or vehicles acting suspiciously to contact them at 090-96 31 890.

