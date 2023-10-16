‘Suspicious’ fire in B&Q delivery yard
From this week's Galway City Tribune
Author: Francis Farragher
~ 2 minutes read
Gardaí investigating the cause of a fire in the delivery yard of a store in Galway a week ago are pursuing a number of lines of inquiry.
The fire – which occurred in the B&Q yard off the Western Distribution Road in Knocknacarra shortly after 9pm on Saturday, October 7 – is understood to have been started maliciously.
Two units of Galway Fire Brigade dealt with the blaze at the Gateway Shopping Park which was confined to the exterior yard of the store – onlookers described the fire as quite spectacular for a time.
Galway Fire Brigade members quickly got the blaze under control and prevented it from spreading to the main shop building.
A Garda spokesperson confirmed to the Galway City Tribune that their investigation into the fire was continuing with CCTV footage being trawled through while a technical examination of the scene was also carried out.
“We are treating the cause of the fire as suspicious and we are pursuing a number of lines of inquiry. We are appealing for anyone who may be in a position to assist our investigation to contact either Salthill Garda Station (091-514720); Galway city Gardaí (091-538000) or the Garda Confidential Line (1800-666-111),” said the Garda spokesperson.
