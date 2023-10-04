Sod turned on new CF unit at Merlin Park Hospital

Work is expected to be completed next summer on a new €3.7 million Adult Cystic Fibrosis outpatient department at Merlin Park Hospital.

The first sod has been turned at the site – opposite Unit 8 on the hospital campus – and according to the HSE, “sufficient capacity, design features and specification to allow for best practices in Cystic Fibrosis treatment”.

Cystic Fibrosis Ireland contributed €700,000 towards to overall cost of the new unit, which will take around nine months to build.

Chris Kane, hospital manager for Galway University Hospitals – UHG and Merlin Park combined – said: “Galway is designated as a Specialist CF Centre for adult patients in the West and a referral point for people with Cystic Fibrosis throughout the Connacht region.

“This state-of-the-art CF outpatient department will ensure that we provide the highest standard of care to our CF adult patients across the region.

“This is a coordinated and collaborative project between the HSE, Saolta, GUH and CF Galway/Ireland and I want to thank CF Ireland and the local branch who tirelessly fundraised to make this project a reality. It will make an immense difference to patients and their families,” she said.

According to hospital management, the new build will minimise cross infection and enable the Merlin Park CF team to “provide long-term, recurrent support for ambulatory patients”.

Mary Lane Heneghan of the Galway Branch of Cystic Fibrosis Ireland welcomed the progress, adding: “The forthcoming out-patient unit in Merlin Park University Hospital for adults with CF is a partnership initiative between GUH, CFI and the HSE.

“It follows on from a similar partnership initiative for Paediatric Outpatients in 2014, which was supported by a house being bequeathed by Andy Browne, uncle of Marion Keane.

“I wish to acknowledge the fundraising efforts of the people of Galway over many years which has raised €700,000 towards the cost of this project.

“This is a time of hope for people with CF in the West of Ireland,” she added.

David Coen, a patient with Cystic Fibrosis who attended the sod turning last week, said: “This is a very happy day for all CF adults in Galway and the West of Ireland. Since adults like me got the new medication our lives have been changed and there is less need for long term stays as an in-patient and greater need for an outpatients unit for our ongoing care.

“This unit be much more accessible with better parking and it will make a huge difference to adults with CF.

“I would also like to thank Dr O’Mahony (CF Consultant) and his wonderful team in Galway University Hospital for their ongoing care and support,” he added.

Philip Watt CEO Cystic Fibrosis Ireland also attended launch and said: “The Adult CF Outpatient unit will be another significant positive step in providing not just adequate but world class services for adults with CF in greater Galway area.

“It is a time of great hope in CF care through a combination of new and innovative medications: more resources for clinical staff and improved CF hospital centres. However, CF is still a very challenging life-threatening disease,” he said.

Photo: At the official sod turning of the new Adult Cystic Fibrosis Outpatient Department at Merlin Park were: Darren McCormack, Project Manager, HSE West Capital and Estates Department; Chris Kane, Manager, Galway University Hospitals; David Coen, Cystic Fibrosis patient; Mary Lane Heneghan, Cystic Fibrosis Galway; Philip Watt, CEO, Cystic Fibrosis Ireland and Ann Cosgrove, Chief Operations Officer, Saolta University Health Care Group.