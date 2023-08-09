Safety works to begin at dangerous pedestrian crossing

Works are set to begin next week on creating a raised pedestrian crossing ramp on the Clybaun Road in Knocknacarra – where parents of schoolchildren and local residents have been fighting for better safety measures.

The existing crossing near the entrance to White Oaks/Doire Gheal has been the scene of a number of near misses, particularly with children crossing at school time.

In one incident earlier this year, a member of staff from Knocknacarra National School was hit on the crossing by a car which failed to stop.

And dashcam footage recorded a separate incident where a car drove straight through the crossing – while the warden was standing in the centre of the road holding up a ‘Stop’ sign (pictured).

Driver feedback signs near the crossing regularly display speeds in excess of 70km/h.

Local area councillors Niall McNelis (Lab) and Donal Lyons (Ind) said they have been working behind the scenes to get safety measures in place before the start of the new school year at the end of this month.

On August 15, work will begin on creating a raised ramp at the existing crossing, which will be 2.5 metres wide and raised footpaths attached to it. The pelican lights will also be replaced under the scheme, which is expected to cost around €32,000.

“Requests to have these works have been ongoing and following a number of near misses and very regular representations to the Transport Section of Galway City Council, we have been informed that works are to start on August 15 and finished by time schools reopen,” said Cllr McNelis.

Cllr Lyons said he and Cllr McNelis had met with Gardai about speeding and dangerous driving and have sought regular speed checks in the area.

“Lower Clybaun Road is a 50km/h stretch and the crossing is used by school children accessing both local schools, St John the Apostle and Gaelscoil Mhic Amhlaigh, also it is an access crossing to local shops. Speeds of up to 70km/h regularly occur there,” said Cllr Lyons.