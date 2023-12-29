Rowing stars shine bright at big indoor Festival regatta

Tribesmen Rowing Club held a CrewBlu@Tribes Indoor Christmas Regatta at its club recently in an event that showcased outstanding performances from the club’s dedicated para-athletes, marking a significant achievement as they prepare for the National Indoor Rowing Championships in Limerick next month.

The indoor regatta, organised in collaboration with CrewBlu, a para-rowing programme run by Criú Blu (formerly known as BluAngel), brought together rowers, coaches, and supporters in a festive celebration of athleticism and camaraderie.

Tribesmen athletes displayed remarkable prowess, competing in various categories and delivering exceptional performances.

The event featured an awards ceremony where Mayor of Galway City, Cllr Eddie Hoare, presented medals to the victorious athletes: the medals were sponsored by Sports Partnership Galway, acknowledging the dedication and hard work of the rowers.

Club Captain, Fergus Mannion, expressed gratitude to Mayor Hoare for gracing the occasion and for his continued support of Tribesmen Rowing Club.

“We are honored to have the Mayor join us in recognising the achievements of our athletes. His presence adds to the prestige of the event and inspires our rowers to reach new heights,” he said.

The Crew Blu@Tribespara-rowing programme was developed and run by Blu Angel in collaboration with Galway-based rowing clubs. It is suitable for individuals over 18 years who have never rowed before and those looking to develop existing skills. Participants commit to regular weekly coached erg training sessions to build rowing techniques and fitness, as well as on-water training.

Criú Blu was founded by Peter Cassidy and Sabrina O’Carroll in 2018 in Galway to promote inclusion through walking and rowing. Criú Blu founders, members and allies are all volunteers who provide their expertise in designing and undertaking projects to promote inclusion for individuals.

Pictured: Mayor of Galway City, Cllr Eddie Hoare, gets encouragement from some of the stars who took part in the CrewBlu@Tribes Indoor Christmas Regatta recently: Charlie Flynn, Aaron Keogh, Francis Carr, Ronan Macalinney, Jack Walsh, Mihailo Kovacevic, Daniel Kidd, Sean Ryan, Roisin Walsh, David McAnena, and Grace O’Brien.